Having a car in college can make life much simpler — especially in a city like Baton Rouge, which isn’t particularly friendly to bikers or pedestrians. Getting to campus, finding work and buying groceries are all complicated without the help of a car.
Still, you can do college car-free. Here’s some tips for how I’m navigating life without a car.
1.) Acknowledge that food insecurity exists. Don’t be afraid to reach out for help if you need it.
In 2021, I visited rural areas like northern Minnesota and other midwestern states like Iowa and Missouri. I also spent time in urban areas like Chicago, New York City and Boston.
In 2022, I spent six months living in Europe. I saw places like London, Prague and Amsterdam.
After seeing all these places and returning to Baton Rouge, I can confidently say that maintaining a stocked kitchen with healthy groceries is 100% harder here than any other place I’ve lived.
Something that has helped me deal with food insecurity in a car-centered city is to accept that I’ll inevitably eat at off-campus fast food places, convenience stores and restaurants. I have to forgive myself for not ordering a full basket of healthy fruits, vegetables and groceries from Walmart or Whole Foods each week.
My advice to other students without cars is to not be afraid of eating alone and to try out local food places. And if you’re struggling with food insecurity, don’t be afraid to use local resources – that’s what they’re there for.
Students can visit the LSU Food Pantry, located on the first floor of the Student Union, up to twice a week. Patrons can fill out an online form and pick up food Monday through Friday at times specified on the pantry’s website.
There are also local mutual aid efforts like the Baton Rouge community fridges, which are open to the public at 2303 Government St. and 1600 Government St.
2.) Invest in good walking shoes. You’ll need them.
Living without a car, you’re probably going to be walking a lot.
I have two sets of shoes that I switch out when it comes to walking to class.
I have my regular tennis shoes, which are plain black and work well with issues I have with walking on my toes. These are good for days that I go to the UREC before class.
The second pair of shoes I have for school are Doc Martens. Doc Martens are good for rain, snow, sun and mud, and they’re also super cute.
Two pairs of versatile, high-quality shoes make it easy for me to get the energy to walk to and from school each day. If you don’t have a car, you’d benefit from making a similar investment.
3.) Look into remote, on-campus or near-campus options for work.
In past semesters, I worked off-campus jobs as a desk assistant in downtown Baton Rouge and a server at a restaurant. Now that I’m without a car, jobs like those aren’t accessible to me.
Luckily, I was fortunate enough to find on-campus work for this semester — besides my job here as an opinion columnist for The Reveille, I work as a news reporter at KLSU and as a desk assistant at the Center for Academic Success.
For college students without a car looking for work, I recommend looking for jobs that are online, near campus or on campus.
These three tips have helped me navigate college life without a car — and hopefully, they’ll help you, too.
Kathryn Craddock is a 22-year-old mass communication senior from Patterson.