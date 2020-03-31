To all the celebrities across the world: do the middle class a solid and stay quiet during this coronavirus ordeal. To be frank, celebrities, unless you or a loved one has COVID-19, your quarantine experience is nowhere near the experience of the average person during these uncertain times.
Recent social media posts from those living the lifestyle of the rich and famous have been some of the most tone-deaf publications I've ever seen; the posts seem to spit in the faces of working Americans who are stuck at home with their job security shrinking by the minute.
To begin, Jennifer Lopez recently tweeted, “We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good... #StaySafe.” Accompanying her text was a video of her son riding a hoverboard on AstroTurf lawn to deliver a drink on a silver platter outside of their luxurious home.
Then Ellen DeGeneres posted a video of herself lounging on a sofa in what appears to be a sunroom as she calls former first lady Michelle Obama to woefully converse about their lives, taking on so many new challenges such as watching Netflix and having the kids back home.
Honestly, the video reeks with celebrity privilege to a point where average people can barely finish the video. What do Michelle and Ellen think they are doing by complaining about how hard their lives have become as they safely luxuriate in their mansions with loved ones and massive bank accounts?
This is especially heartless when you realize most people across the world are dealing with much more dire circumstances, worried about their families and that much of their savings will slowly dissolve due to a frozen economy.
Possibly the worst case of celebrity ignorance came in the form of song because celebrities are nothing if not a parody of themselves. Recently, 25 different celebrities, led by “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, got together to film themselves singing parts of the song “Imagine” by John Lennon as they were all in quarantined isolation.
Not only were the lyrics sang in a myriad of different keys, but the song choice itself was the most flawed selection possible for the current situation. In fact, Gal Gadot starts off by singing the line, “Imagine there’s no heaven,” which probably isn't that hard...when you are ensconced in your million-dollar estate and nobody you love is dying from the disease.
As for the rest of the population who might have sent someone to a ventilator knowing that they might not come back, telling them to imagine that there is no heaven is a heartless suggestion.
The lyrics following Gadot’s part were no better than the opening line, and prove that A-list celebrities really have a hard time bridging the divide between themselves and their audience. Additionally, celebrities have no authority to order people to donate money to any cause without first donating at least some of their millions.
To every celebrity struggling with the virus, this obviously does not apply, and my prayers go out to you. Everyone who loves country music, myself included, suffered a loss when Joe Diffie lost his fight to COVID-19, and our pain is but a fraction of what Diffie’s family and all those who are fighting for survival against this new virus are feeling.
But for the celebrities who were already isolated from the average population due to their financial dominance, and who are now getting to stroll around their grand estates, it is not the time to be telling people that we are in this together.
Brett Landry is a 21-year-old political communication senior from Bayou Petit Caillou, Louisiana.