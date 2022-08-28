ICarly star Jennette McCurdy released a book this month titled “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” The memoir details McCurdy’s experiences in the entertainment industry, her relationship with her mom and the abuse she suffered through it all.
At least from an outsider’s perspective, it doesn’t seem the film industry has undergone much change since McCurdy’s time, meaning many current child actors likely share her struggles.
Since young actors work in such mature settings, they are often introduced to many adult experiences at an early age. California child labor laws cover school attendance, wages and more, but these laws do not shield young talent from the potential predators they may work with.
When students enroll in school, any adult that interacts with them must go through strenuous background checks to ensure the children’s safety. That isn’t the case in the film industry. Anyone with a cool camera, good ideas or industry connections can be around a young actor for months during filming.
Not having policies in place for minors in the film industry opens the floodgates for the Dan Schneiders and the Harvey Weinsteins of the world. The lack of protection allows for a cycle of abuse and resentment.
“I’m aware enough to know how f---ing annoying and whiny this all sounds,” McCurdy wrote in her memoir. “Millions of people dream of being famous, and here I am with fame and hating it. I somehow feel entitled to my hatred since I was not the one who dreamed of being famous…I’m allowed to hate someone else’s dream, even if it’s my reality.”
Throughout McCurdy’s memoir, she recalls her experience with “the creator,” who, though never named explicitly in the book, is likely a reference to “iCarly” creator Dan Schneider. McCurdy details experiences of coerced underage drinking, wearing a bikini in front of producers and eating dangerous amounts of food while being with this “creator.” She also discusses troubling treatment of other young actors.
“‘The Victorious kids get drunk together all the time,’” McCurdy recalled the "creator" saying to her. “‘The iCarly kids are so wholesome. We need to give you guys a little edge.’”
“Victorious” star Avan Jogia said in a 2020 interview that he barely remembers filming the show due to being hungover while working. This shows that the abuse from Nickelodeon producers went far beyond McCurdy and the “iCarly” cast.
Because of their heavy workload, child actors are often separated from their parents for long periods of time. This separation leaves children vulnerable to those who may seek to harm them. (Though, as in McCurdy’s case, parents can participate in abuse, too.)
Networks should hire social workers or some type of aid who are required to stay with children when their parents are not around. This could give predatory producers fewer opportunities to abuse their power over young actors.
Children deserve protection. Whether a child goes to school everyday or a movie set, policies should be put in place to ensure their safety. Networks and film companies failing to provide these safeguards only enable abuse. Running adequate background checks and providing safe spaces for child actors is crucial for the profession to ethically continue.
With hundreds of TV shows airing on Nickelodeon through the years, viewers can only wonder how many child actors have endured this mistreatment. McCurdy is one of few child stars to speak out about abuse in the industry. Hopefully, as others come forward, changes will be made.
Jemiah Clemons is an 18-year-old kinesiology freshman from Miami, FL.