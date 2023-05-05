Remember when you were 5 years old? You were probably in kindergarten, full of energy and reliant on the “grown-ups” in your life to guide you. We, who were barely potty-trained at that time, couldn’t wait to be “grown-ups” ourselves.
Before we knew it, we quickly accomplished our goal of entering adulthood. We played with our doll house, rode our bike around the neighborhood and forced our family to watch our choreographed dance routines without knowing it would be the last time we did them.
We’ve entered the part of our life where it is our turn to help raise the next generation, and we overlook that it’s a two-way street. Adults teach children the things they need to survive, and children teach adults the things they’ve forgotten.
We often get so wrapped up in the motions of life that we can’t acknowledge the lessons that children teach us, so I made you a cheat sheet.
Continue to be curious
There’s so much in this world that we haven’t experienced, but at some point, we accepted that we never would. We halted our curiosity and contained our excitement.
The curiosity of children is what allows them to make sense of the world. They want to know everything and rarely limit themselves in doing so. It’s through these experiences and social interactions that children can comprehend their existence.
Sure, it may be annoying when they’ve asked “why?” for the hundredth time, but when did we stop asking “why?” When did we stop comprehending the world through our curiosity? Curiosity is the way we originally discovered it.
Grow a little every day, even when it’s hard
We no longer have physical growing pains or someone telling us to “eat your vegetables so you can grow big and strong,” but we’re still growing.
We have a more solidified understanding of our body and how to deal with our emotions than children do, yet we’re the ones who complain about growing the most. Children begin each day excited for what is to come, despite the difficulties that come with growth.
Sometimes, we hinder our growth in fear that it may be uncomfortable. Physical growth is uncomfortable, yet children fully embrace it despite the difficulties that come with it.
We need to allow uncomfortable moments to fully grow into the person we’re meant to be.
Be true to yourself
The only person children truly know is themselves. They exist as they are. Their unwavering confidence and unfiltered comments allow them to authentically be who they were created to be.
We lose this sense of self as we grow into the adult world. We compare ourselves to others, try to be someone we’re not or conform ourselves to those around us. Often, we push aside the authentic version of who we are and spend years trying to find ourselves again. If you’ve lost yourself in the mess of this world, try to think back to being a child. Who was that person? What did she enjoy? What were his dreams?
That’s who you are. Find the version again and hold on to it. Exist as you are, not how you think everyone wants you to.
Hurrying is rarely worth it
I’m not a parent, but I am a preschool teacher and babysitter, and I’ve learned that it is impossible to hurry a toddler. They march to the beat of their own drum and don’t care if it disrupts your plan. They exist in the present moment, a place most of us quickly move through.
We’re so focused on the next steps or our to-do lists that we hurry past some precious moments. As difficult as it may be, slow down. Embrace where you are. The future will still come without us trying, but the present will soon become the past.
There is magic in the world; the world is a beautiful place
Not the kind of magic that can turn a toad into a prince, but the kind of magic that comes to life when children play. How, in that moment nothing matters more than the game they’ve entered or the world their imagination created. The magic you see in a beautiful sunset or in witnessing humans being humans enjoying simple things.
The innocence and unique view of the world allows children to make the world a more magical place.
In the words of 2-year-old Grace Ledet, “Adults don’t listen.” Let’s change her opinion and learn from the children around us.
Lauren Madden is a 21-year-old mass communication senior from Mandeville.