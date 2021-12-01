The weather. A failing grade on a test. Stress. The economy. Donald Trump. People are always going to have something to complain about. The list goes on and on.
If you’re an LSU student, you probably complain about the university’s crumbling infrastructure, its administrators and officials and student activities, all of which have been major topics in this very newspaper. But you don’t hear about a classroom not having Internet access or a major power outage in dorms, which is the clear reality for universities in many other countries.
We’re extremely privileged and, though we don’t act like it, the constant spewing of grievances have taken too much space both in this newspaper and in the discourse on campus.
Let me be clear—as a member of this school press, I wholeheartedly believe in the importance of voicing our opinions. We are a generation that doesn’t step back from confrontation at the sight of wrongdoing.
Were we supposed to keep quiet when the French department knowingly hired a serial rapist who sexually abused several students, including a high school student? I don’t think so.
Were we supposed to ignore the students who, after paying thousands of dollars to the university in housing bills, saw their dorm rooms flooded with black water? We’re better than that.
Nevertheless, the reiteration of the cons has made it seem like there’s not any good.
Despite all these valid complaints, the reality is that getting an LSU education is one of the greatest decisions you can ever make.
In one ranking, LSU placed second in early career pay compared to 23 other universities in Louisiana for bachelor degree earners. Tulane came first, with a difference in yearly pay of only $2,000. But this slight advantage is greatly offset by the immense gap in cost of attendance—going to Tulane can cost you up to $60,814 in tuition and fees alone, making LSU a much more affordable option that yields similar results in pay.
The difference between cost and earnings reflects the value of a university; basically, LSU gives you the best bang for your buck, so it's little surprise that LSU was ranked as one of “America’s Best Value Colleges” by Forbes.
More than just post-graduation pay, which is incredibly important, LSU has countless opportunities that, frankly, we neither appreciate nor enjoy enough. For example, studying a semester abroad can be cheaper than staying in-state because of LSU’s bilateral exchange agreements. You can study anywhere from Brazil to France and spend less than you would in Baton Rouge.
And yes, like at all universities, students struggle with getting involved and making friends. However, if anyone could make a stranger feel welcome, it would be a kind-hearted, open-armed Southerner.
I can’t possibly detail all of the reasons why LSU is a great university in one article. Nor does anyone want me to fill the pages of this issue with statistics on why an LSU education is a worthwhile investment.
However, for any uncertain incoming freshmen, I have only one thing to tell you: You’ve made the right choice.
Personally, after choosing to move to the United States, choosing LSU was the best decision of my life.
Samuel Camacho is a 21-year-old economics junior from Maracaibo, Venezuela.