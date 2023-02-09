Coming to college is a no-brainer for some and a monumental decision for others.
Nearly 4.2 million students are considered first-generation and come from low-income households, according to RiseFirst, an organization supporting first-generation college students' success. I didn’t have anyone to advise me, so I’m here to advise and support you.
Finances will be the highest mountain for any first-generation student to climb. It’s important to know that the first year will be the most expensive.
Between dorms, meal plans and other expenses, finances can be a huge struggle. Finishing the FAFSA forms by October helps tremendously. Don’t wait because this can significantly decrease your aid.
I would also recommend getting a job in high school to save. I understand that everyone’s circumstances are different, but if you’re able to it can really help with textbooks, learning programs and other college expenses.
Different learning programs and software can cost anywhere from $30-$125. Websites like Packback offer financial aid for those unable to afford their payment plan. Asking for assistance is a large part of navigating finances in college.
For those coming from immigrant or low-income households, failure is not an option. I’m here to tell you that failure big or small is inevitable in college. Of the 4.2 million first-generation students, only 9% of them earn a bachelor’s degree by age 24.
While you may not be able to avoid some form of failure, there are resources on campus that can help reduce your chances of failing. Asking for help is the key to success at a large institution like LSU.
Free tutoring, printing, resume templates and other resources are available all over campus. Utilizing these tools can optimize your academic success. Even with all these available resources, students can still feel lonely on a campus full of people.
Luckily students don’t have to go through college alone. The 1st Generation student program offers resources and mentorship to make life in college more manageable. Program Director, Erwin Torres, has brought together mentors and mentees to build strong bonds that will last beyond college.
The program not only connects you with mentors and it also connects you to other first-generation students. It’s through our experiences that we’re able to help each other navigate college and its many paths.
“When I was asked to be the program coordinator, I was and continue to be excited and proud to lead the program. I had great mentors throughout college and I am happy to now help students obtain great mentors as well. It is a full circle moment for me,” Program director Erwin Torres said when asked about his experience with the program.
It’s easy to feel overwhelmed, but don’t worry, you belong here.
Sociology sophomore Shanai Watson had a similar feeling to this when coming to LSU.
”I didn't know any other first-generation students so I felt a strong sense of imposter syndrome, wondering if I was actually smart enough to be in a position of such prestige,” Watson said.
Don't allow your underdog status to hinder your experience as a student, there are people here to help and many other first-generation students.
Being a first-generation student is nothing to be ashamed of. It’s a key part of your identity and something to be proud of.
Jemiah Clemons is a 19-year-old freshman kinesiology major from Miami, Florida.