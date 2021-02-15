Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS DRIVING CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... Temperatures will remain well below freezing tonight and this will keep roads iced over and dangerous in areas that experienced freezing rain and sleet conditions this morning across Southwest Mississippi, metro Baton Rouge, the River Parishes, and the Bayou Region around Houma. Please follow the advice of local and state authorities and avoid travel unless absolutely necessary. For areas that did not experience ice accumulations on roadways today, lingering puddles and wet spots on roads are expected to freeze tonight. This will create dangerous black ice conditions on the roadways across metro New Orleans, the Northshore, and coastal Mississippi. If you must travel in these areas, use extra caution due to icy spots on the roadways tonight into tomorrow morning.