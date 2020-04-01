Unfortunately for all of us lonely singles out there, social distancing and shelter in place orders prevent any in-person meetings, but that doesn’t mean real connections are impossible to find.
Dating apps, though at times controversial, have become a standard way for people to find potential romantic partners and build a rapport before actually meeting in person. However, during this unusual time in our lives, they can be so much more. Dating apps are a great way to meet people, have some good conversations and hopefully stay sane, all from the confines of your own home.
With classes held online and severe restrictions on public outings, it can be challenging to find opportunities for social and interpersonal interactions in day-to-day life. Humans crave novel experiences, and with very little variation in location and activity during this period of social distancing, more and more people are turning to electronic communication to satisfy their social needs.
Texting friends and family members can be great, and lots of people find comfort in the familiarity, but sometimes familiarity can become boring. Even if you’re not the type of person to approach strangers and strike up conversations, most people usually encounter new people and new experiences daily, whether on campus or in line at the grocery store. Without those experiences, most people will find themselves in an emotional slump, feeling dissatisfied and unfulfilled.
Thanks to technology, however, the dreariness of mundane repetition can easily be broken, at least temporarily. Downloading a dating app and setting up a profile takes only a few minutes. After a little swiping, the matches and conversations are sure to start flowing in, and even if they don’t, deleting the app takes even less time than setting it up. Most apps are even free, so there really aren’t a lot of reasons not to give them a try.
If you’re not single or just not open to the possibility of a romantic connection, some dating apps, like Bumble, offer different “modes” that allow you to specify what kind of relationship you’re looking for. Bumble offers the traditional dating mode in addition to a “Bumble BFF” mode which lets you search for friends instead of dates. Regardless of what you’re looking for, the dating app experience allows users to make connections without the risk of spreading any viruses.
Whether you believe dating apps are the future or just a minor blip in the history of dating, desperate times call for desperate measures. Why not put yourself out there digitally while you can’t get out there physically? You might be pleasantly surprised with what—or whom—you find.
Marie Plunkett is a 21-year-old classical studies junior from New Orleans, Louisiana.