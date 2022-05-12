There is a big stigma around dating in college. I've always heard that college is a time to have fun and be free, but you can do those things while in the right relationship. Though many incoming freshmen are told to stay single, relationships can add a lot to your college experience.

Much of this stigma comes from the fact that most people don't meet their spouse in college. According to research by Facebook, only 28% of married college graduates share an alma mater with their partner. But still, this figure shouldn't discourage college relationships. Just because your college sweetheart isn't "the one" doesn't mean the relationship won't benefit you in other ways.

Having someone there for you, especially if you are attending a college far from home, can give you a rock. While this can lead to isolation in the wrong relationship, the right balance between your partner and your friends can give you someone who is always there for you in times of need.

Finding yourself can be hard to do, especially in the chaos of college. Attending a large college like LSU—with so many possibilities pulling you in every direction—can make it difficult to figure out what you want and like. A college relationship is a way to explore your personal strengths and weaknesses alongside another person.

I will admit there are cons to dating, the lack of alone time being a major one. Personal time is extremely important for your mental health, so revolving your life around someone else, whether a partner or just a friend, is never good.

The most important thing to remember in a relationship is balance. As a college student, you must find a way to juggle work and school with your personal life. A relationship can make that balancing act more difficult, but I've found it to be a worthwhile challenge.

I've been in a relationship for the past seven months, which is most of my freshman year of college. While I may not have much experience, I know this is the best choice for me.

Going to college allowed me to find someone that knew how important my studies and work are to me. My time in college has also allowed me to better understand what a healthy relationship looks like.

My roommates helped me realize how toxic my last relationship was, and they call me out on things in my current relationship. This perspective has helped me build a healthy, mature relationship with my partner.

Dating in college has also allowed me to learn my own boundaries and how to communicate what I want from my significant other. My partner understands what is important to me and cheers me on for my accomplishments.

Every college relationship is different, but with trust and honesty, I have been able to have a relationship in college and still have fun. I have been in a relationship for the majority of my freshman year, and it has been one of the best years of my life. I have made many new friends, gone to Tigerland many times and tailgated before football games. Without trust, these things would probably put a bump in a relationship.

A healthy relationship can allow you to date in college and still live your youth out to the fullest. The right person—someone who cares about you and understands you—will add to your college experience, not detract from it.

Kate Beske is a journalism freshman from Destrehan.