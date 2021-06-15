Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 94F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 95F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.