Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI **CONDITIONS IMPROVING ACROSS COASTAL MISSISSIPPI** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - ALL WATCHES AND WARNINGS HAVE BEEN CANCELED * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 170 MILES EAST-NORTHEAST OF NEW ORLEANS LA OR ABOUT 100 MILES EAST OF GULFPORT MS - 30.6N 87.4W - STORM INTENSITY 80 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 30 DEGREES AT 5 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE SALLY MADE LANDFALL EARLY THIS MORNING ACROSS THE ALABAMA COAST, AND WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE INLAND ACROSS THE WESTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE AND SOUTHEAST ALABAMA THROUGH TONIGHT. CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO IMPROVE ACROSS COASTAL MISSISSIPPI TODAY, HOWEVER HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT WILL PERSIST OFFSHORE IN THE SOUNDS AND COASTAL WATERS. SOME COASTAL FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE ACROSS THE SHORELINES AND TIDAL BASIN AREAS OF LAKE BORGNE, LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN AND LAKE MAUREPAS, WITH GRADUAL IMPROVEMENT EXPECTED THROUGH THE DAY. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: LITTLE OR NO IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. * WIND: LITTLE TO NO IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: DO NOT ENTER EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL OFFICIALS HAVE GIVEN THE ALL CLEAR TO RETURN. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: WHEN GOING OUTSIDE BE SURE TO STAY AWAY FROM DOWNED POWER LINES, HAZARDOUS DEBRIS AND FLOODED AREAS. IF YOUR HOME OR SHELTER WAS DAMAGED, BE ALERT TO THE SMELL OF GAS LEAKS AND BE CAUTIOUS AROUND ELECTRICAL WIRING, BROKEN GLASS, JAGGED METAL AND WOOD, AND PROTRUDING NAILS AND SCREWS. CHECK TO SEE IF EVERYONE IN YOUR GROUP IS OK. ADMINISTER FIRST AID TO THOSE WHO ARE INJURED. IF POSSIBLE, CALL 9 1 1 FOR ANY SERIOUS INJURIES. REMEMBER, IT MAY BE DIFFICULT FOR EMERGENCY RESPONDERS TO ARRIVE QUICKLY. CHECK IN WITH YOUR EMERGENCY POINTS OF CONTACT. LET THEM KNOW YOUR LOCATION AND STATUS. KEEP CONVERSATIONS SHORT AND TO THE POINT. DO NOT TIE UP COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS. CHECK ON YOUR NEIGHBORS. IF NECESSARY, HELP THEM CONNECT WITH THEIR POINTS OF CONTACT. DO NOT GO SIGHTSEEING WITHIN IMPACTED COMMUNITIES. SIGHTSEERS INTERFERE WITH THE EMERGENCY WORK OF FIRST RESPONDERS. WHEN INSPECTING DAMAGE, USE FLASHLIGHTS RATHER THAN CANDLES OR FLAMED LANTERNS. BE AWARE OF SPARKS THAT CAN IGNITE NATURAL GAS OR OTHER LEAKING FLAMMABLES. DO NOT GO UP ON YOUR ROOF UNTIL THE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE SAFE. LADDERS CAN BE SLIPPERY IN THE RAIN AND UNEXPECTED WIND GUSTS CAN BLOW YOU OFF THE ROOF. WHEN CLEARING OUT FALLEN TREES, BE CAREFUL WITH CHAINSAWS AND AXES. ALWAYS WEAR PROTECTIVE GEAR AND KEEP OTHERS AT A SAFE DISTANCE. LEANING TREES AND THOSE WHICH HAVE FALLEN ON ROOFS OR POWER LINES CAN BE ESPECIALLY DANGEROUS. IF YOU ARE NOT IN GOOD HEALTH OR UNSURE ABOUT WHAT YOU ARE DOING, HAVE SOMEONE WITH TREE CUTTING EXPERIENCE DO THE JOB. NEVER CUT TREES WITHOUT A PARTNER. IF USING A GENERATOR, AVOID CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING BY FOLLOWING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED BY THE MANUFACTURER. OPERATE YOUR GENERATOR IN A WELL-VENTILATED SPACE OUTSIDE OF YOUR LIVING AREA AND AWAY FROM OPEN DOORS AND WINDOWS. BE ALERT FOR ANY LINGERING WIND GUSTS WHICH COULD TAKE DOWN WEAKENED TREES AND/OR POWER LINES, COLLAPSE DAMAGED STRUCTURES, OR CAUSE FLYING DEBRIS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- AS IT PERTAINS TO THIS EVENT...THIS WILL BE THE LAST LOCAL STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEW ORLEANS LA REGARDING THE EFFECTS OF TROPICAL CYCLONE HAZARDS UPON THE AREA.