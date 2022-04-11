Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. High near 80F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 82F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.