Former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 bid for president on Nov. 15, giving a tedious, hour-long speech that left much to be desired.
Anyone watching the speech can tell that he’s lost his fastball. He doesn’t look like the guy that delivered so many viral video clips just a few years ago. To fix this issue, he must get back to the core of his political philosophy: trolling.
Trump’s political career is based on undermining the political system. He was an outsider that could poke fun at the self-serious liars next to him. It’s possible that four years of governing based on The Heritage Foundation playbook molded him into a more boring, straight-edge politician.
His official statement bashing Republican establishment darling Florida Gov. Ron Desantis by calling him Ron “Desanctimonious” was a step in the right direction, but it also shows the gap between what he was and his current state.
“Desanctimonius” isn’t the best nickname. He’s trying to be too clever. It’s a bit long, and most of his supporters probably had to Google the meaning of the word sanctimonious to get it. In his prime, he had names that stuck; they were simple and descriptive. “Low Energy Jeb," “Little Marco” and “Crooked Hillary” weren’t the most clever names in the world, but that was a part of the appeal.
The ability to troll is much like a muscle in that it will deteriorate if not used. The good news for Trump’s 2024 campaign is that he can back to form by honing his skills on Twitter.
He’d be smart to do it soon, as Elon Musk is doing his best to speed run the demise of Twitter.
Trump could use Twitter to directly criticize President Joe Biden's tweets. Trump could simply quote retweet a Biden tweet with the word “ratio," and he'd probably break the record for most likes on a tweet in a day.
He could also focus on destroying his weaker primary opponents by simply calling them losers. These small easy victories would be perfect for the former president to get his mojo back.
Critics say that Trump shouldn't be allowed back because of his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, however, that was nearly two years ago. Ultimately, does it matter who incited whom to storm the capitol in an attempt to overthrow an election? Such minor details will be lost to history.
Now armed with the knowledge that inciting a coup d'état is bad, Trump should use Twitter to mobilize his supporters toward a better and more legal goal: winning the culture war.
One major battle conservatives are fighting is against Starbucks baristas for having dyed hair and septum piercings. Trump could instruct his supporters to take over Starbucks stores and force them to draw pictures of bald eagles and of him and Ronald Reagan shaking hands.
Another battle conservatives had was against football players who kneeled for the national anthem. Nobody is kneeling in the NFL or even college for that matter, but maybe Trump could lead a harassment campaign against a high schooler for doing it.
A more recent battle took place over the recasting of white movie characters as people of color. Trump could get his supporters to storm every movie theater in America and demand that they color-correct the film to make all of the characters white.
Trump is on the back nine of his political career. If he keeps up like this, his best days as a politician—and, more importantly, a troll—are behind him. The only way for him to find what he's lost is by coming back to Twitter.
Frank Kidd is a 21-year-old mass communication junior from Springfield, Virginia.