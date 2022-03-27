Over a dozen states have passed or drafted "Don't Say Gay" bills that limit or prohibit discussion of different sexual orientations and gender identities in public schools. In Louisiana, House Bill 837, proposed by state Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, prohibits that type of discussion for kindergarten to eighth grade students.
Some Republicans favor these bills because they fear that if instructors talk about different sexual orientations in school, they will brainwash more children into thinking they identify as anything other than straight.
This type of thinking is outdated. Talking about different sexualities and gender identities should not be considered political or taboo. Just because heterosexuality is viewed as the norm does not mean that same-sex relationships are wrong. It is normal for someone to identify as something other than heterosexual or cisgender.
Homosexuality and gender nonconformity have always existed. LGBTQ history is part of every nation's history. There is proof of same-sex relations in ancient Greece. Gay people aren't a new concept that came with the rise of media. Same-sex relationships have always existed and will always exist. Trying to restrict the LGBTQ community will not erase them.
This bill will not make more children "less" gay. Instead, it will continue to silence young people struggling with their sexuality and gender identity. There are a lot of children out there whose parents would disown them if they were to ever tell them. Especially in a hyper-religious state like Louisiana, many LGBTQ students are unable to come out in fear of homelessness or abuse. Schools should be the safe place for students to be themselves.
Suicide rates are four times higher for LGBTQ youth than any other youth group in America according to The Trevor Project. Bills like the "Don't Say Gay" legislation only perpetuates that harm by making students think it is wrong to be gay or transgender. It is hard enough for young people to come to terms with their identities, and bills like this only make it more difficult.
Let's stop stigmatizing the talk of sexuality. Being in a same-sex relationship is normal, and we need to start treating it as so. "Don't Say Gay" bills unnecessarily alienate LGBTQ people.
Legislators need to pass laws protecting the LGBTQ community rather than attacking it, so we can finally look ahead instead of moving backward.
Kacey Buercklin is a 21-year-old political communications senior from Murrayville, GA.