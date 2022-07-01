Today

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.