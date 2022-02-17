College is complicated; it can be a lonely, stressful and depressive time for many students. A study by the American College Health Association found that 48% of college students have experienced moderate or severe psychological stress, and one in four said they had considered suicide.
So, I adopted the strangest-looking cat at the Humane Society to improve my college experience. Her name is Lola, and she is a domestic shorthair cat that I rescued from a pound for $40.
Within my first week of having Lola, my life changed dramatically. She helps distract me from stress, get up in the mornings and maintain a schedule. Lola gives me a sense of purpose.
Unfortunately, it was challenging to get her approved as an emotional support animal.
There are multiple steps you have to take at the university to have an emotional support animal approved. I live on campus, so it was a lengthy process. I had to register with the Office of Disability Services, have an interview with a counselor, get approved by the disability office, have my doctor fill out a form, have the disability office approve that form and, finally, have Residential Life approve my pet.
It makes sense why it is such a process to get an animal approved. The university wants to ensure students can properly take care of their pets and not bring dangerous animals onto campus.
The main problem was not so much the university; it was finding a doctor who would help me. Unfortunately, there is a lack of mental health services in Louisiana, and if there are mental health professionals, they are usually backed up for months with appointments.
Luckily, I was able to find a doctor who was willing to help me because he recognized that there was a legitimate need for an emotional support animal. Still, it took months to get everything sorted out.
Emotional support animal rights are being slowly stripped away as skepticism about their legitimacy grows. People trying to abuse the system, like one woman who wanted to board a flight with a “comfort peacock,” brew further doubt.
Recently, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that airlines could legally deny an emotional support animal, and bringing a pet on a flight has become a difficult process. Popular airlines like Delta, Southwest and American airlines have all banned emotional support animals.
Emotional support animals provide legitimate, important assistance. Graduating college would have felt impossible without Lola. Emotional support animals should become normalized, as they have been scientifically proven to help with physical and mental health.
Public relations senior Veronica Diaz said that her emotional support dog Duchy changed the trajectory of her college career. Before having Duchy, it was a challenge to complete daily tasks and get out of bed in the morning. Now, she’s getting high grades in school and is set to graduate in May.
“I love my dog," Diaz said. "I really don’t know what my college career would have been like if I didn’t rescue her. She’s really changed my life for the better.”
Rescuing an animal can help give someone a sense of purpose. Every college student who needs that purpose should be able to experience the benefits of an emotional support animal.
Kacey Buercklin is a 20-year-old political communications major from Gainesville, GA.