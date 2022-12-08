Many people have had pets at some point in their lives. For those with mental illnesses, pets that act as emotional support animals can provide special help and comfort.
Researchers from the University of Toledo and University of Tennessee define emotional support animals, or ESAs, as, “A companion animal (pet) who helps to reduce disability-related impairment for a particular person through the animal’s presence and everyday interactions.”
These animals need no training or certifications. One simply needs an ESA letter written by a clinician or healthcare professional stating the person’s disability and need for an ESA, according to the researchers.
Emotional support animals are covered by the Fair Housing Act, meaning that someone with an ESA can bring their animals to any housing, even if the owner or landlord doesn’t allow pets.
These pets provide encouragement to their owners and can be especially beneficial to people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and other mental illnesses.
Many college students find ESAs helpful in lowering depression and loneliness.
Something to consider when wanting any pet, including an ESA, is whether you’re equipped to care for the animal.
Especially when attending college, students tend to have hectic schedules that can be hard to keep up with at times. Caring for a pet is time consuming, and certain animals, such as dogs, take a lot of care and activity.
For some, that reason keeps them from getting an ESA.
“I fear I personally would be negligent towards taking care of an ESA of my own due to my own self-negligence,” said Ria Ferdaus, a psychology and biological sciences junior. “And I also personally may not need one but would recommend [them] for other people who love their own pets and are struggling with mental health issues.”
Ferdaus said she thinks ESAs are beneficial for students’ mental health.
“Regular pets already boost morale as is, so having a designated ESA would not only boost people's morale, but also teach them the value of life by taking care of another living being,” she said.
Whether you have generalized anxiety, depression, PTSD or other mental health conditions, having an emotional support animal can benefit many people, especially college students.
As long as you can take care of them, having an emotional support animal can help boost your mood and allow you to have a loyal companion during a stressful period in life.
Kate Beske is a 19-year-old journalism sophomore from Destrehan.