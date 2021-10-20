On Friday, Oct. 15, LSU hosted their annual Fall Fest. Though the event had been postponed two weeks due to weather concerns, it was nevertheless a welcome return since the event's COVID-19 hiatus.
The timing ended up being great—Fall Fest was the perfect finale for Homecoming week, and the event put everyone in a good mood before the 11 a.m. football game the next morning.
This was actually the first time I attended Fall Fest. My freshman year I was unaware the university held an event like this, so I completely missed it. Last year, Fall Fest was canceled for obvious reasons.
I was excited to finally attend this year but did not know what to expect.
It kind of reminded me of a school or church fair, but without the rides. Great food and drinks, music of all genres and the opportunity to learn about what different clubs have to offer all across campus.
Despite the weather being more humid than a sauna, my Fall Fest experience was great. It was eye-opening to learn about clubs I didn't even know existed. From churches to the UREC to the Reveille, each table had something different to offer.
Not only did I get to learn about clubs, I was also able to participate in the games and activities sponsored by each organization to attract new members. The only mistake I made was not bringing a bag to carry everything I received. Nearly every table gave out buttons, stickers, shirts and more, so you could walk around representing the organizations you liked.
While ambling around the booths, I met a lot of new people and reconnected with old friends, reminiscing over shared memories. The LSU Band, Golden Girls and cheerleaders performed, all terrific as usual.
There were also free burgers, jambalaya, hotdogs and brownies for everyone to enjoy. Raising Cane's, Smoothie King and Coca-Cola had tents to promote their brands and invite students to enjoy some of their products.
Like many other attendees, I left Fall Fest with a full stomach and a full heart, both of which were much needed after the crush of midterms.
It's certainly easy to feel disillusioned with our university, as we all know there is more than enough to criticize. However, events like Fall Fest that celebrate music, food, community involvement, friendships and school spirit are an important reminder of how fortunate I am to attend this university.
If you have not had the chance to attend Fall Fest yet, I highly encourage you to participate next year. Until then, look for ways to get involved in the university and help make it the best campus to attend college.
Elizabeth Crochet is a 20-year-old political communication junior from New Orleans.