Today

Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 80F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.