For the TV producers out there, I have a new show for you -- how about instead of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," we try "Keeping up with the Conways"? In case you haven't heard, they're the hottest power couple in Washington D.C. politics.
It is often said that there would be no President Trump without Kellyanne Conway. In August of 2016, she took on the role of Trump's campaign manager and became the first female to successfully run a presidential campaign in the history of the United States. Since then she has served in the White House as Senior Counselor to the President and continues to be a pioneer for conservative women in politics.
Her husband is George Conway. Mr. Conway is a well-recognized lawyer and, a member of the Republican Party until 2018, what some would call a "Never Trump-er."
George Conway is no fan of President Trump -- so much so that he became a founder and adviser for The Lincoln Project, a super PAC made up of several one-time Republicans with the primary focus of getting President Trump, and any other officials who align with his policies, out of office.
George Conway has always been very vocal about his disapproval of the Trump administration and its work. Over the past few months, we've learned that the couple's 15-year-old daughter, Claudia, is no fan of the President either.
In April, Claudia began to share her own political views on social media, starting out on TikTok and quickly gaining a lot of attention. Now she's on Twitter with over 465,000 followers. Claudia not only wants to get President Trump out of office but also to be legally emancipated from her parents, meaning the public family feud that was once between just Kellyanne and George now includes Claudia as well.
On Aug. 23, news broke that both parents would be stepping down from their respective jobs. George Conway tweeted, "So I am withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters."
Just minutes later, Kellyanne Conway tweeted her resignation letter, adding "I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly." She closed her letter with the words, "less drama, more mama."
There are few words to describe how much I respect these parents' decisions. Both Kellyanne and George had jobs many in the political world dream of. Now, just nine weeks away from the presidential election, there is no more important time to be in either of their positions. However, none of that mattered to the Conways.
"Why?" you might ask. But it's simple for them -- family always comes first.
During times like these it's so easy to let politics consume anything and everything in our lives. Sometimes we even allow it to end friendships or split up families.
Nothing in the world is worth that. For me and many others, family is our foundation, and one of God's greatest gifts. I am thankful for the Conways for setting this example, not only for people in politics but for those in every profession around the world: cherish your family. This decision deserves to be recognized and respected.
I pray for nothing but the best for Kellyanne, George, Claudia and the entire Conway family in all their future endeavors. Thank you for choosing your family first.
Elizabeth Crochet is a 19-year-old political communication sophomore from New Orleans, LA.