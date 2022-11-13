Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. High 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.