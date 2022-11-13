As an avid football fan, I’ve loved the stellar atmosphere that LSU provides.
But people storming the field? I’m not a fan of that.
LSU fans have stormed the field at two home games so far this season — one against the University of Alabama and another against the University of Mississippi. The university was fined $250,000 by the Southeastern Conference each time.
The SEC policy states that “the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area.” And it’s the “responsibility of each member institution” to ensure compliance with this rule.
While I understand the enthusiasm that comes from big wins during a rebuilding season, the consequences of storming the field out way the few minutes used to take photographs and to see the team up close.
Safety issues that come with field-storming aren’t just theoretical.
In the 1983 Harvard-Yale game, a Harvard freshman was struck in the head by a goalpost and left paralyzed on her left side after fans knocked down a goalpost, according to the United Press International Agency. At least three fans went to the hospital after some rushed the field at the 2013 University of Southern California vs. Stanford game, CBS News reported. And a New Mexico State player was punched by multiple Utah Valley State fans in 2014 after fans came on the field after the game, the Sports Litigation Alert reported.
These are just a few of many instances where fans rushing the field left people hurt. All of this harm could’ve been avoided if fans just stayed in their seats. I hope all the fans who rushed the field after the Bama game had good health insurance.
Even in Death Valley, Alabama’s assistant director of player development Evan Van Nostrand had to be escorted off the field by police after fans aggressively got in his face.
That behavior can become violent and shows a lack of sportsman-like conduct, which is something that the football world so desperately needs. Let’s celebrate a win by going over to Tigerland instead of picking a fight with someone whose livelihood depends on the outcomes of football games.
All in all, people running onto the field can lead to violence, injuries and lawsuits — all things any university would want to avoid. Even if people fail to neglect the damages that can arise from rushing football fields, some would be startled at the potential legal ramifications that can come with trespassing.
The SEC policy states that “[i]nstitutional penalties against individuals who improperly enter the competition area must include, but are not-limited to, expulsion from the facility, arrest for trespassing, and the loss of future ticket privileges.” Students could face additional disciplinary consequences.
Fans need to demonstrate some self-control. Look at the situation from a logical standpoint: Could this harm me? Could this harm others? Could I get arrested? Those are some of the many questions field-rushers should consider before acting out possible childhood dreams of standing on a college football field.
And maybe people don’t care about individual consequences, but they should care about what their actions cost the university. LSU has racked up half-a-million dollars worth of fines from fans rushing the field this season.
Do you hear how utterly ridiculous that sounds? I don’t care who's signing the check to the SEC. That could be used to better the university. But, no, people throw that money down the drain.
I’m not trying to be a killjoy. All I’m saying is that people should consider the many legal, safety and financial consequences of their actions before they rush the field.
Taylor Hamilton is an 18-year-old mass communication freshman from Tallahassee, Florida.