The United States has been the world hegemon since the end of the second world war, with a military that has dominated all others during even the most turbulent times. Indeed, being at the cutting—if not bleeding—edge of military technology is America’s top priority as the threats of China, North Korea and Russia loom ever larger.
The consensus among the public and the Pentagon is that the future of armed conflict is in automated drone warfare. Laying a thick blanket of ‘freedom and democracy’ on our adversaries via robotic combatants piloted from the comfort of Air Force recliners seems a much better alternative to boots-on-the-ground forces risking their lives weeks after high school graduation.
This understanding is not unanimous, however. There exists a small faction of thinkers (me) who contend that the wars of tomorrow will be fought with frogs.
While it seems like an unbelievable claim to make, frogs solve all the problems of drone fighters, and then some.
First, the most obvious problem is a potential lack of security in robotic units. The age of information is still quite new to us, and we have routinely fallen prey to malicious cyber-attacks that, thankfully, have brought few consequences.
Frogs have no such weaknesses. Being organic in nature, there have no software vulnerabilities. As our enemies inevitably skimp on their standing forces to reinforce their digital warfare capabilities, they will be nearly defenseless when a plague of toads routes their armies in minutes.
The other great concern regarding drone warfare is the ambiguous morality of letting a machine, rather than a conscious and present human, judge whether to kill at a moment's notice. Despite the mockery the armed forces receives (including this article) they indisputably deserve respect and admiration for being able to make this most difficult of decisions.
Obviously, frogs have immense moral capacity in comparison to machines. While it is hard to measure precisely—there’s a language impediment between a frog and the Trolley Problem—we know for certain that drones have no capacity for moral decision-making, whereas frogs likely have some capacity.
Now of course, a problem presents itself in training these soldiers for combat—something we’re still perfecting on human recruits. In the vast majority of cases, frogs have lower intelligence than the average army recruit; a few are even less intelligent than the average Marine. However, if local insane person Alex Jones is to be believed, our government has already successfully experimented with amphibian cognition in the past, meaning that this low IQ could be an easily resolved issue.
In reality, the biggest barrier to fielding these amphibians is their actual combat capabilities, which is arguably a drone's most important feature. However, the notion that frogs are somehow defenseless is fundamentally misguided; while frogs in nature are relatively weak, we have never given them an M4A1 while "Fortunate Son" plays at maximum volume. As long as the data is inconclusive, further testing with heavily armed frogs is vital to understanding their utility in combat.
This is only scratching the surface of frog military capability, though. Frogs are a diverse order of animals, and many have evolved to meet the demands of their harsh climates. Generally, frogs are remarkably stealthy, with camouflage coloration and eyes positioned such that they can see above water while remaining mostly submerged. Their famed leaping abilities make them surprisingly mobile, which could be useful for a tactical repositioning or dodging small arms fire.
Certain species could serve as especially specialized weapons. Poison dart frogs are highly toxic, capable of killing animals many times their size in the wild, and potentially useful as a cover assassin in wartime. Toads have much thicker skin, which not only provides them with armor, but helps relieve moisture loss, an especially beneficial asset in desert operations. Bullfrogs are especially bulky, which could lead to interesting applications as heavy ordinance combatants.
The absurdity of my claim may leave you unconvinced, but I’d argue that this would be the case for our enemies as well. As famous tactician Sun Tzu said, “All warfare is based in deception.”
Unless our enemies expect a literal amphibious assault force, they would be put on the backfoot before a shot was ever fired. And, if my plan does come crumbling down, at least the frogs did more than the Coast Guard.
Haden DeVilbiss is a 19-year-old history and psychology sophomore from Lake Charles.