Valentine’s Day is a special day celebrated by many people meant to be about being surrounded by love. I, being very single, use this day to celebrate my love, not particularly for others, but for chocolate.
Although the day is usually celebrated by those in love, like married couples, those in a relationship, or people sparking up a romance, the day is also celebrated between family and friends as a reminder that everyone is loved.
The celebration of this love-filled day is usually accompanied with gifts: jewelry, stuffed animals, animated cards or flowers.
My parents celebrate their wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day, since my mom thinks it’s cute to celebrate their love on the most romantic day of the year. I also think my dad did this on purpose because it is a national holiday, so he never forgets to get her a gift.
Ever since I was a kid, my mother would receive flowers or jewelry, and I would get chocolate. This is when my love for the holiday, and the chocolate, really began. I’ve been single all my life, but I am a big advocate for Valentine’s Day. I use this day to celebrate my love for chocolate.
Along with the chalky, heart-shaped, flavorless, hard candies, chocolate is at the forefront of Valentine’s Day treats. Nothing is better than loving myself by buying myself a heart-shaped box of chocolate.
According to an article posted on the Groovy Candy Land website, 36 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are sold on Valentine’s Day. I am not ashamed to say that I contribute to that large number.
Groovy Candy Land also shared a funny statistic that stood out to me: fifty-three percent of women break up with their significant others if they did not receive anything for Valentine’s Day. Although I think this is absolutely absurd, I would have to agree that I would be a little upset if I didn’t receive at least a card.
I don’t think it’s necessary to give a gift on Valentine’s Day, but the themed aisle at most grocery stores makes it rather easy. I think it’s nice to give a special gift as a token of your love and appreciation for someone. After all, actions speak louder than words.
While an expensive gift is an exceptional thing to receive on Valentine’s Day, I pride myself on being a much simpler person. I am happy to receive anything as long as it is covered in dark chocolate.
I am excited for Valentine’s Day and its overall celebration of a beautiful emotion, love. I also can’t wait to give myself a wonderful gift. I hope it’s chocolate.
Shelby Bordes is a 21-year-old mass communication junior from Rayne, Louisiana.