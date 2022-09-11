Deciding to tailgate my freshman year changed my college experience for the better. Now that I live off campus, I know it will never be the same.
Tailgating is your first real glimpse into the camaraderie among Tiger fans, and it’s an experience many freshmen missed out on in recent years because of the pandemic.
One of those freshmen was Jalyn Underwood, now a psychology junior. Though she missed the experience earlier in her college career, she’s now been tailgating and recommends freshmen take the opportunity she missed.
“I believe they should be getting the college experience as much as possible and tailgating is definitely a defining part of it,” Underwood said.
Tailgating is a unique game-day experience, especially at LSU, which is why every freshman should give it a chance.
“Tailgating has become a part of college football all across the country but for Tiger fans, it is an art form,” reads the LSU Athletics webpage.
Tiger fans take tailgating seriously, and freshmen should take full advantage. The environment around the entire campus changes on game day, and seeing it first hand my freshman year allowed me to appreciate the hype around LSU football.
According to the Athletics website, “over two-thirds of Tiger fans tailgate for five or more hours before every game, and many begin celebrating the great Tiger football experience more than 24 hours before kick off.”
Most fraternities and many clubs have tailgates open to students. Though some cost money, the price is worth the experience.
Freshmen should take part in the tailgating convenience that comes with living on campus.
Living off-campus, you have to figure out how you’ll get to the tailgates and how you’ll get home. You have to navigate finding parking on a busy campus and bumper-to-bumper traffic when the game ends.
Freshmen, meanwhile, are close to the action and can come and go as they please. They can go back to their dorms to get out of the sun or use the bathroom, and they don’t have to worry about driving through hectic game day traffic.
But even if you live off-campus, tailgating is something you should try at least once. Surrounded by friends and fellow Tigers fans, students can breathe in the spirit that fills Death Valley on game days.
Tiger football games in the student section are life-changing, but even tailgating alone can add so much to your college experience. While tailgating may not be for everyone, to many, it’s truly an art.
Don’t miss out, especially when you have the convenience of living on campus as a freshman.
Kate Beske is a journalism sophomore from Destrehan.