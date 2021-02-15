Actions have consequences. Actress Gina Carano just learned that.
On Feb. 10, Carano, the star of the Disney Plus hit “The Mandalorian” was fired from Disney following a series of abhorrent social media posts to her Instagram and Twitter. The posts equated conservative 'cancelation' to the Holocaust.
If we’re being honest, this was a long time coming and is a step in the right direction.
Carano’s Instagram post compared living as a conservative in contemporary America to being Jewish during Nazi Germany.
“How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?” Carano's post asks.
Here’s how it’s different: being a conservative has hardly ever affected anyone's life in a major way.
In Nazi Germany, the Jewish people were systemically removed from every facet of society. On the other hand, conservative politicians hold a little under 50% of legislative power in the U.S. today.
Carano’s ‘conservative’ beliefs aren’t based on deregulation or limited government. The doctrines Carano is being ‘persecuted’ for also include demeaning the experience of trans individuals, advocating against masks in a global pandemic and perpetuating conspiratorial statements about voter fraud.
Comparing the Holocaust to ‘cancel culture’ is not true conservatism; it's intolerance draped in anti-Semitism. Carano, with her social media, showed that those who decry conservative 'censorship' only want one thing: the ability to say anything, no matter how intolerant.
With Disney and Carano's talent agency dropping her for her statements, Carano seems to be in the process of becoming a martyr. Counter to those celebrating her removal from the Star Wars family with #FireGinaCarano, a contingent of fans have defended her and vowed to #CancelDisneyPlus.
Fans of a franchise that denounces tyranny have apparently turned a blind eye to Carano's actions. To her defenders, she is a victimized warrior of free speech. In reality, she is anything but.
Some in support of her even changed their bios to read “boop/bop/beep” -- her offensive take on normalizing the use of pronouns.
Some even tried to equivocate Carano’s social media presence to that of co-star Pedro Pascal, who once compared migrant children being held at the U.S.-Mexico border to 1940s concentration camps.
The difference between the two is that Carano is trying to say the Jewish experience is equal to that of a conservative one, while Pascal is making an apt comparison between two forms of illegal internment.
The usual suspects came to the defense of the former MMA fighter, including a certain Texas senator.
“Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to,” Senator Ted Cruz Tweeted, apparently overlooking the likes of Carrie Fisher. “Of course, Disney canceled her.”
If conservatives were truly being persecuted like Carano claims, she wouldn’t have scored a film deal with Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire in the days following her firing from Disney.
Carano is not the first conservative to be ‘canceled’ for intolerance and she won’t be the last. She is, however, a high-profile example that Hollywood can be used to point out what behavior is and isn’t acceptable.
Along with many others, Carano, Cruz and Shapiro decry ‘cancelation’ while using their own platforms to oppress and belittle marginalized groups.
This whole situation isn’t about being ‘canceled’ or having careers ruined by Hollywood's leftist agenda. No, this is about accountability. This is about consequences.
In an act of cosmic irony, as her co-star Pedro Pascal will enjoy a career renaissance as Joel in HBO’s “The Last of Us,” Gina Carano’s career will now be relegated to conservative B-movies exclusive to The Daily Wire.
To quote The Mandalorian himself, “This is the way.”
Domenic Purdy is a 19-year-old journalism sophomore from Prairieville.