Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Much cooler. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Much cooler. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. Much cooler. High 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.