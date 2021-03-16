Today

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.