Everybody loves President Joe Biden now that stimulus checks are ensured, but let’s not forget that everybody was bashing him on social media not too long ago.
President Biden was recently trending on Twitter because people were frustrated with how long it was taking for a COVID-19 relief bill and the alleged cancellation of student loans. Biden has only been president since January 20, so people should give him time to fulfill the promises he made during his campaign.
Legislation like this takes time to pass, especially in America. Congress is the real problem, not Biden. People need to pay attention to how the government and politics operate. Biden can only do so much when there are steadfast Republican lawmakers obstructing his efforts every step of the way.
Some people don’t realize that Congress holds the power when it comes to getting bills passed. Biden announced the America Rescue Plan — the COVID-19 relief bill — on the day of his inauguration. However, Congress didn't fully pass the bill until March 10.
There is an obvious time gap between when Biden announced the bill and when it finally got passed, but that's because of congressional gridlock. People need help to pay their bills, yet none of the Republican members of Congress voted in favor of the stimulus bill.
People shouldn't criticize Biden for not working on cancelling student loan debt when there are a plethora of other things that deserve his immediate attention. I can only imagine how hard it is going to be for Biden to get a bill like that through Congress.
Instead of criticizing the president, people should criticize the lawmakers in Congress that refuse to serve the people. If they were truly for the people, then there would have been no hesitation to pass the relief bills during the pandemic.
I'm not saying Biden is the best president ever, but he should get time to prove his ability to be a good one. Biden became president amid a public health, social and economic crisis. He is still trying to get America in a better place regardless of the mess Trump left for him to clean up.
The executive orders President Biden passed within his first week in office show his commitment to putting this country back on the right track. People have been acting like he's just walking around the White House doing nothing when he's actually doing real work to fulfill the promises he made.
I do not want to criticize his accomplishments just yet because he is obviously trying to help. There are so many obstacles that people don’t even realize. We should give Joe Biden a chance to be the great president he advertised himself as in his campaign.
Tamia Southall is a 20-year-old mass communication junior from New Orleans.