Today

Becoming windy with strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 81F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.