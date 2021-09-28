Four major hurricanes have made landfall in Louisiana over the past 13 months, leaving a wake of major damages in all 64 parishes and an estimated $2.5 billion needed for unmet housing needs throughout the state.
On Sep. 20, Gov. Edwards traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with Louisiana’s Congressional Delegation and other members of Congress to discuss the urgent federal relief needed in Louisiana. Edwards said that he is "very confident" Congress will provide aid before the end of September.
As stated in the governor's letter to the Louisiana congressional delegation, this federal government help is “absolutely critical.” An estimated 8,000 homes in our state have been completely or partially destroyed, leaving thousands in shelters or in extremely difficult living circumstances.
Louisiana residents were already considerably burdened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic before the succession of natural disasters in the past year. Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida only exacerbated these troubles in southern Louisiana as hospitals lost power and evacuated residents struggled to take adequate precautionary behaviors.
The effects of a natural disaster are not confined to the immediate aftermath of power outages and broken windows. Families living in declared "disaster zone" parishes are far more likely to be impoverished than counterparts elsewhere in the country, and victims of natural disaster face lasting mental health strains. This is especially true in Black communities more vulnerable to short and long-term health challenges.
About a month after Ida, the most pressing need in Louisiana is housing. We need a permanent housing program to ensure our most vulnerable residents—those with disabilities, children, minimal insurance or severe economic hardship—have a roof over their heads. According to Edwards, "the single biggest focus" of the D.C. trip is getting housing funding through the Community Development Block Grant.
In the last week of August 2021, the state of Louisiana and surrounding areas received national news coverage. Photos of flooded roads and houses with fallen trees and power lines were broadcasted across the country, bringing important national attention to our state's plight.
The facts are clear, and the country knows it—Louisiana is in dire need of federal assistance after the damage done from recent hurricanes. Our state needs funding to help not only those residents currently affected, but to protect future potential hurricane victims with improved levees, floodgates, raised homes, shelters and evacuation measures.
Edwards' trip to the Capitol is crucially necessary at a time when Louisiana residents are suffering without help from their country.
Kathryn Craddock is a 21-year-old mass communication junior from Patterson, Louisiana.