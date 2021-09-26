Once you've seen one Zoom class, it can feel like you've seen them all. Behind the accidentally unmuted microphones, sea of black squares and technological difficulties, online school quickly becomes impersonal and ineffective, no matter how interesting the course material.
Despite the valid criticisms and horror stories, there are more professors who work diligently to hollow out an engaging, efficient classroom in cyberspace than those who don't. Allow me to highlight the best of what our “Zoom University” has to offer, as well as share ways to make sure you’re getting the most out of your meetings.
Nothing can ruin your day like a dull Zoom class. Half classroom, half bedroom, the psyche is tortured by the duality of it all. Many students leave class with questions they have a hard time getting the answers to.
Religious studies professor Paula Arai recognized this, and devoted one of her designated class times each week to meet with her students in pairs over the phone for ten minutes at a time. In the calls, she answered any questions about the class and prepared students for what to expect in her upcoming lecture. This approach kept students consistently engaged with the material and well-informed as due dates crept closer.
In particularly soul-sucking lectures, we must confront the most maddening realization of all — ”I’m paying for this?!” In my very large online classes, I've been left stranded with few means of getting in touch with the instructor.
Environmental science professor Brian Snyder made sure this wasn’t a problem in his class by holding lengthy office hours for his large group of students. To ensure that students attended, he made it a graded requirement that each student attend and ask a question in at least three office hours. This gentle prodding made it possible for Snyder to establish meaningful professor-student connections amidst the sizable class.
Snyder’s class is not the only large class that, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, has migrated behind keyboards. Unfortunately, this can keep a professor busy and unable to assist as much as they might like.
To make sure you’re getting the most of your online education, consider opting for smaller classes, as your professor will likely be more accessible for one-on-one interactions.
If you're looking for a lively classroom, look into taking a Communication-Intensive course. Communication-based work accounts for at least 40% of these classes’ grades, allowing students to tickle their talkative bone. What’s more, taking one of these courses will put you one step closer to earning the Distinguished Communicator medal. What’s not to love?
As is the case in physical classes, attending office hours is a surefire way of getting the most out of your college education. In his fall 2020 "Magic and Religion" class, Kenneth Smith uploaded pre-recorded lectures to Moodle and used class time to hold optional office hours. Students, myself included, were fascinated by what Smith shared in these unscripted meetings, as well as pleasantly surprised to find a professor who genuinely cared for his students. These office hours are your opportunity to both make a connection with your professor and advance your understanding of the coursework. Besides, I’m certain your professor will be glad you showed up.
Online class can be a downright daunting place. However, don't immediately dismiss online-only courses during registration. With a little research into class structure, size and professor habits, you can find virtual classes that engage you as fully as a physical class—except you can join from Mongolia, the Caribbean or the coffee shop down the road.
Canaan Charrier is a 19-year-old finance, religious studies and international relations sophomore from Monroe.