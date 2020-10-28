If you’re as neurotic as I am, your first question when assembling a Halloween costume might be: “Is this the best Halloween costume I could be wearing right now?”
Fortunately for you, I have all the answers. Come along as I dissect all the elements of the perfect Halloween costume so that you — yes, YOU — can wow everyone at the costume party.
First and foremost, your costume must be recognizable. Try to pick a character with a distinctive look, especially if it bears no resemblance to your usual wardrobe.
Unless you thrive on being asked to explain yourself for hours, plan on wearing something most people will recognize immediately. No matter how closely you resemble the character with a one-liner in a two-season show from 1982, your audience will not appreciate your genius if they can’t even tell what you’re supposed to be.
As in any social context, it’s important that you know your audience. An intimate group of similar people may appreciate your niche reference, but in a large crowd, stick with the time-tested classics.
Before you choose an ironic costume, pause. Think, “how much will I suffer if this costume comes off as genuine?” An ironic "minion" costume could be very funny, but you also run the risk of just looking like a really big fan of the Minions franchise. Which, if you are — cool! But you probably aren’t.
Cultural relevance is equally crucial when it comes to building your Halloween costume. The more relevant, the better. although there is an important caveat to this rule — a classic costume is better than a costume that references a long-expired cultural moment.
Remember Ken Bone? The red sweater-clad, Jennifer Lawrence-loving audience member from the second presidential debate in 2016? Four years ago, dressing as Ken Bone would have been a great costume. Now, it would be cringe-worthy. Sorry, Ken.
That said, Halloween is only once a year, so go all out! Catch everyone’s eye by adding that extra detail; that extra je ne sais quoi to your costume that sets it a step above.
Even if they may be harder to decipher, homemade costumes are worth the extra effort. I love being able to tell that someone fished a skirt from the back of their closet and stapled on some last minute details. It’s endearing, relatable and ultimately gives us something to talk about.
Going as a character from "Euphoria"? Don’t just settle for bright eyeliner — deck your face in rhinestones! Taking on the world as Austin Powers? Invest in the frilliest shirt possible.
Ultimately, even if you just throw on a white sheet, all that matters is that you wear a costume. Seriously, refusing to wear a costume on Halloween isn't the cool statement you think it is. Unless, of course, you’re going as a person who can’t have fun.
Cécile Girard is a 20-year old psychology junior from Lake Charles.