If you are anything like me during this pandemic, food is on your mind. I will admit, during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, I did not take the quarantine seriously enough. Worrying about where my next meal would come from was the last thing on my mind.
As the situation continued to get more serious, with more and more places beginning to close, I started paying more attention to this crisis. When sports were stopping, shops were closing and many workplaces were converting to working at home, I realized this was no small matter. When I returned home for the remainder of the spring semester and saw that most businesses were closed, it was devastating.
For the first few weeks under the stay at home orders, my family and I remained home and ate only home-cooked meals. We were hesitant to go through a drive thru or pick up from restaurants due to fear of being exposed to COVID-19.
The time eventually came where there was no more food to cook in the comfort of our home, so we decided to brave the outside world. Well, I made it out alive and am here to tell you that it is completely safe to eat food from your local restaurants and drive-through.
Whether you are getting a three-finger combo from your local Cane's or taking out a delicious steak from Ruth's Chris Steak House, the money you put into these businesses helps more than we can imagine. The workers are relying on our money and support in this trying situation.
In a time where our economy is severely struggling, I think it's important to help where we can. The workers at these restaurants are doing everything in their power to make sure their customers feel safe, while also providing us with fantastic food.
I also want to advocate for the other businesses that are helping to fight this invisible enemy. I know some people may be struggling financially, but if you're available to help, there are so many ways to do so.
If you feel comfortable going out to get food, you should. If you would rather stay in, you can still support businesses through buying gift cards and using them at a later time. Anything we can do to help others, as well as the economy, must be done. It is so important to support each other during this time.
By buying from businesses, donating to your local food bank or performing any other gesture of kindness, you are helping in the fight against coronavirus.
To those on the front line: doctors, nurses, scientists, those in the military, restaurant workers, grocery stockers, farmers, truckers and everything in between, our nation truly cannot thank you enough. We are, and always will be, in this together.
Elizabeth Crochet is an 18-year-old political communication freshman from New Orleans, Louisiana.