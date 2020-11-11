Electoral politics requires mobilization, organization and opportunity.
As of Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden is the predicted president-elect of the United States. Biden’s campaign defied expectations in several traditionally conservative states that ended up going blue.
Georgia was the most surprising. Democrat Joe Biden won over 10,000 more votes than Donald Trump in a state that hasn’t gone blue in a presidential race since 1992.
It was also the first southern state to vote for a Democratic candidate in a presidential election since 1996.
The American South has been defined by conservative politics and the Republican Party for the last 20 years. The only Democratic candidates to garner widespread support below the Mason-Dixon line have been those who had been governors in southern states. Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton have been exceptions to the Republican rule that’s been in effect since Nixon’s "southern strategy."
The coordinated political behavior exhibited throughout history in the South is what makes Georgia’s deviation so important. The election results in Texas, North Carolina and Georgia are just the beginning of a major transitional period in American politics.
Blue cracks are starting to appear on the edges of the Southern wall.
Shifting demographic trends have shown that the South is growing in diversity. Hispanic, Black and Asian communities have been rapidly expanding across several major southern states.
Community leaders and exciting new Democratic candidates have revitalized political networks that have been seemingly dormant for decades.
Yet, despite the close race in Georgia, almost the entire South voted overwhelmingly in Trump's favor.
Trump won Louisiana by a margin of 58.5% to Biden's 39.8% - a difference of about 400,000 votes. A significant margin by any accounts and one of the highest turnouts in Louisiana election history with close to 70% of eligible voters casting their ballots overall.
Large scale organization and mobilization is what turned the tables in Georgia. Shifting demographics made the race in Georgia close, but with a modified approach Louisiana could see its very own blue wave soon.
Former State Senator Stacey Abrams was the catalyst and inspiration for Georgia's increasingly Democratic politics. Louisiana needs a Stacey Abrams —but only a few people are equipped for the role.
Currently, Gov. John Bel Edwards is primed for that position. However, he has shown an unwillingness to take on the role as the Democratic Party leader in Louisiana. Edwards’ politics are not in line with the national party's platform, especially when it comes to the subject of abortion - an issue that defines his statewide popularity.
Edwards has never shown a propensity towards helping other Democrats establish a large-scale framework. His decision to avoid establishing a statewide political network during his campaign for office was a wasted opportunity and reflective of the Louisiana Democratic organization as a whole.
The state party must reprioritize and organize.
Democrats can win in Louisiana. Edwards and Mary Landrieu both won state elections in the same timeframe the state voted red in a presidential election. The most realistic path for progressive politics in Louisiana in the last decade has been through concession, organization and opportunistic politics.
But not much has changed. Louisiana’s demographics are not shifting at the rates as those in key battleground states like Georgia or Texas, meaning Democrats in our state have to play smart politics.
Running honest and respectable candidates with policy proposals their constituents support isn’t always enough — but it is a good start. Local organizations are essential to effectively mobilize voting blocs that are otherwise often repressed or underrepresented due to historically low participation rates.
A new generation of community activists and organizers is being born through the civil unrest that issues like COVID-19, police brutality, the election and all the rest of 2020 have brought to the forefront.
To the Southern progressives: there is a road to a new South that is defined by and celebrated for its diversity, ingenuity and integrated culture. That road will be paved by hands-on work at the community level combined with an effective organization on the state level.
To everyone else: please don’t give up on us. The oppressed and impoverished who are living under political systems not meant to serve them deserve a chance to break out. Progress is only possible through a concerted effort of dedicated individuals.
Cory Koch is a 21-year-old political science senior from Alexandria.