There are people all around the world that are passionate about their favorite sports teams, or even certain athletes, but none of that compares to the way people in Louisiana feel about our football.
Local sports are a big part of this state's culture, especially when it comes to the New Orleans Saints.
The football team is something that comes with being from New Orleans. When people from out of state ask you about the food, music and climate, you can always count on the typical "You must be a Saints fan too, right?" Here, it isn't just a team — it's a big black-and-gold family.
Unfortunately, it has not always like this. Back in the '80s, fans would often call themselves the "Aints" and wear paper bags over their head to show disappointment in the team's performance. When I first heard about this, I wondered what had changed since then to make the Saints such a successful organization.
The answer is simple: Drew Brees.
Just months after Hurricane Katrina happened, when many in the city had no hope, Sean Payton took a chance and signed on Drew Brees, a four-year quarterback from the Chargers who was coming off a bad shoulder injury at the time. Luckily, it was an instant success.
Drew's first year with the Saints resulted in winning the NFC South title, and later he led the team to its first NFC Championship game. Although the Saints lost, this would be just the beginning of a truly magical ride.
A few years later, the Saints would go 13-3 in the 2009 regular season and clinch the number one seed in the NFC. After two insane playoff games, the New Orleans Saints headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in history. On Feb. 7, 2010, the Saints would go on to win the city of New Orleans their first ever Super Bowl.
Drew Brees is the all-time NFL leader in passing yards. He also holds the record for completion percentage and the most touchdowns. Brees has been voted into the Pro Bowl 13 times and has made the First All-Pro team once. He was also the Super Bowl XLIV MVP.
There are numerous other awards and statistics that show how Drew Brees is one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen, but he's an even better man off the field.
Drew and his wife Brittany started the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003 to fund cancer research and provide support for patients. Perhaps more than anything, however, the Brees Dream Foundation helped the city of New Orleans; donating money to help rebuild playgrounds, schools and parks in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
Their work has not stopped. To this day, the Brees family is constantly finding ways to give back to New Orleans. It's fair to say that this city would not be the same if it were not for what Drew Brees does both on and off the field.
As rumors of Brees' retirement circulate, we must honor his living legacy and recognize what he means to not only New Orleans but the entire state of Louisiana. Though he was born in Dallas, Brees is the epitome of what it means to be a New Orleanian, because he puts others before himself and truly knows what it means to be a leader.
He cherishes that New Orleans is not only a city but a family. He provided hope in our darkest time and continues to do so to this day. Drew and the Saints brought us joy on Sundays — and happiness in our communities every day — by showing us what it means to care for others.
His legacy on the football field is remarkable, but the mark he left on this state is unlike anyone before him. Louisiana owes Drew many thanks, and he will forever be remembered as a state hero.
All good things must come to an end. If this is the end, Drew, thank you. It has truly been one heck of a ride. Who Dat!
Elizabeth Crochet is a 19-year-old political communication sophomore from New Orleans.