Today

A mix of clouds and sun with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.