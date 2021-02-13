Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Amite River At Denham Springs affecting Livingston and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Amite River At Bayou Manchac Point affecting East Baton Rouge Parish. For the Amite And Comite Rivers...including Denham Springs, Bayou Manchac Point...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Amite River At Denham Springs. * Until Sunday afternoon. * At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 30.9 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CST Saturday was 31.4 feet. * Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning, then continue falling to 18.5 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Flooding will begin in the westernmost parts of Denham Springs. River Road at the foot of Benton Lane will flood. &&