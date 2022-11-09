Did you know that the Metric Conversion Act of 1975 named the metric system as “the preferred system of weights and measures for United States trade and commerce"?

Looking, well, anywhere in the U.S., you probably wouldn't.

That's because, beyond those stated instances, usage of the metric system remains “completely voluntary.” Perhaps a compromise is in order for those who aren’t sold on switching.

Over the past few years, I’ve been making the voluntary switch to the metric system.

Celsius is all I use for the weather, and I’m currently working on distances and speeds in metric when using GPS. Having my phone and computer in metric has allowed me to make these changes, but beyond the mention of temperature in the Great British Bake Off or foreign YouTube videos, I don’t get much exposure to the metric system.

This lack of exposure is what needs to change in the U.S. Transitioning into a bilingual system could be the compromise needed for those wanting to learn and use metric and could help alleviate some anti-metric sentiment.

Currently, the U.S. uses the metric system for things like nutrition information, medication and most liquor. You can often find 2-liter bottles of soda in the grocery, and track runners use metric for events like the 100 meter dash and the 5k run. None of these common uses causes an uproar or much of a reaction at all.

The metric system appears in a variety of places in daily life, but I believe it should be everywhere.

Every thermostat ought to have the option for Celsius; the same for ovens and other cooking implements. Road signs should be in both kilometers and miles. The news should show Celsius alongside Fahrenheit during the weather segment.

Essentially, Americans need to be exposed to the metric system as much as possible.

With increased exposure, people will perceive the metric system as normal rather than something scary or confusing. Also, having metric everywhere will allow those interested to make use of the system. Of course, not everyone will want to use the metric system, but giving people the option is integral to my idea of a bilingual compromise.

Wales, for instance, is a bilingual nation, using both Welsh and English for signage, McDonald’s self-service kiosks and government documents. People there can use the language they prefer, and the option is great for learners, too. The U.S. can make this a reality for the metric system, showing people both measuring systems on road signs and the weather station. After all, it doesn’t hurt to have the option.

A YouGov poll from August 2022 shows increasing interest in the metric system among Americans, especially among 18- to 29-year-olds. These younger respondents were more likely to say they use metric units when talking about the temperature or measuring the weight of an item compared to those 45 and older. Although the highest usage case was only at 20% for 18- to 29-year-olds in the weighing of objects category, this is significant compared to only 5% of respondents 45 and older who said they use metric in the same category.

Voluntary usage of the metric system should be made possible in the U.S., especially as interest grows. A bilingual system would be the best way to facilitate increased usage, and of course, it doesn’t hurt to have the option.

Matthew Perschall is a 21-year-old general business junior from New Orleans.