The release of Marvel’s new movie “Morbius” has returned its star, Jared Leto, to popular consciousness. The movie, and Leto’s performance, have been widely criticized, earning a dismal 16% from Rotten Tomatoes critics.
The poor reception of the film is comical when considering the extreme measures Leto went to prepare for his role.
Leto’s character, Michael Morbius, gets around on crutches, so Leto insisted on doing so on set. This lengthened the time it took for him to get around, to the point where he had to make a compromise that he would be pushed to the bathroom in a wheelchair.
His commitment may have been irritating for the cast and even caused some concern for him, but it’s ultimately tame considering Leto’s past.
The most famous example of Leto’s method acting came from his antics to prepare for the role of the Joker on the set of “Suicide Squad," another poorly received movie.
Leto had a dead pig brought to the first table read for the movie, sent co-star Margot Robbie a live rat and made everyone on set call him “Mister J." Leto once confirmed rumors that he sent anal beads and used condoms to other actors, though he now denies them.
Regardless of what he has and hasn’t done, it's clear that Leto considers himself an actor dedicated to the craft. A method actor following in the tradition of Lee Strasberg, Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro.
To his credit, he has had great performances like “Dallas Buyers Club," “Panic Room," “Requiem For A Dream” and others. However, he’s currently perceived as an insane man—who may or may not be a cult leader—that goes to psychopathic lengths to turn in subpar efforts in atrocious movies.
Leto has forced me to watch two too many bad movies to be considered one of my favorite actors, but it still hurts to see him tarnish his legacy this way. Leto has gone so far to make audiences think he’s crazy that he needs to play the most boring man possible to regain relatability.
I’d like to see him play the role of Arthur Thomas, a 45-year-old, happily married accountant for a company that sells paper clips.
I want to see stories about how Leto bored people to death with incessant small talk at the water cooler to prepare for the role. I want him to go to a dinner party and tell the worst story possible to prepare for this part.
He should do stand-up comedy and tell jokes about how kids are soft now and how women shop for too long to get ready for the character.
The plot of the movie should revolve around Arthur Thomas receiving a new job at a company that sells erasers. Arthur Thomas looks at new houses in the surrounding area, talks to his wife and kids and decides to stay at his job.
The run time should be 4 hours and 56 minutes to match the combined run times of “Morbius” and Suicide Squad."
The movie would undoubtedly be the most boring piece of media ever produced, but there’s no way it could be worse than those two awful films I won’t name again.
Jared, it’s time to restore your image. Get in contact with me, and let's make it happen. You should still have my number from the time I sold you that rat.
Frank Kidd is a 21-year-old mass communication junior from Springfield.