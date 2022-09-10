President Joe Biden has passed another inflection point in his political career with his legislative success and approval ratings rising as midterms draw close and Donald Trump dominates the news.
Plenty is contributing to Biden's slow rebound in the public's eye.
The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act opened renewed optimism in the agenda of Biden and congressional Democrats.
Gas prices have decreased for over two months.
The conservative Supreme Court also overturned 50 years of case law in Dobbs v. Women’s Health, validating the fears of Democratic voters and elected officials alike.
And this is on top of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that passed earlier this which is one the largest infrastructure investments in this country’s history.
For students like me, the president announced student loan cancellations up to $20,000 per borrower that will help bring financial stability to an entire generation that has faced ever-increasing tuition costs and slowing state investment in higher education.
These factors and others have brought a perfect storm of optimism to electoral success metrics like the approval rating of the president and congressional Democrats.
This newfound confidence and its significance bear several similarities to the president’s sudden run of wins during the 2020 Democratic primary that started with the South Carolina primary.
We all know how that went.
Biden is hoping for a redux of his 2020 success while Trump dominates airwaves with his fight against the FBI’s recovery of classified documents held at his Florida residence.
After fulfilling a surprising amount of his legislative agenda, the electoral landscape for the president has improved, allowing him to shift his tone into that of an optimistic president ready to defy expectations during the upcoming midterm election season.
That’s good for Democrats, but it is also good for democracy.
Republicans across the country have made it clear that loss is not an acceptable outcome during the upcoming midterms or the 2024 presidential election, which is especially disturbing following the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
That's exactly why Republicans must lose to preserve the American experiment for another 246 years.
Biden and congressional Democrats are doing their part to stay in power and fight for a more perfect union — not for their own personal gain.
Americans who care about the state of our democracy should join me in supporting the only pro-democracy party in the United States come this November.
Charlie Stephens is a 21-year-old political communication senior from Baton Rouge.