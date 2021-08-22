Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 96F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.