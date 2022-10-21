Ye, better known as Kanye West, recently announced his plans to purchase the social media site Parler. Ye hopes to give new life to the platform that was created as an alternative to the censorship of platforms like Twitter and Facebook.
Skeptics say that this is a nonsensical idea that has no chance of working, but they should rethink this issue. Ye is a wager in the war against censorship, and sharp bettors have their money on him.
To the layman, the first problem facing Parler is the lack of a user base. He would ask, “If nobody uses this app how are they going to make money? What kind of moron would invest money advertising to the 11 craziest people in America?”
The thinking man knows that the lack of users could be a blessing in disguise. Parler should embrace its small fanatical right-wing following and corner the market on conspiracy theories.
QAnon followers have a strong sense of community and dedication to their cause and thus are more likely to spend money. Ye could make an account claiming to be the leader of QAnon, known as Q, and charge money for each bit of secret information.
If Q followers want to know that the COVID-19 vaccines contain the same chemicals that make frogs gay, they should pay a fee. The knowledge of JFK Jr.’s whereabouts should cost twice as much. Each level of declassification should continue like this until the top level: the true story of “Pizzagate.”
These theories would be a welcomed change from the recent subjects of Ye's tirades.
Ye has echoed Black Hebrew Israelite talking points recently, and while many of them are unsavory, Parler could focus on the harmless parts of that belief system like insisting that every famous person from history is Black.
Black Hebrew Israelites have claimed seemingly every single person in history, from Beethoven to George Washington. Parler should dedicate a tab to a daily newsletter that posts about who’s secretly Black.
Parler would be a perfect representation of Ye’s groundbreaking combination of values. His political beliefs seem to be from a manifesto co-written by Alex Jones and Louis Farrakhan. This innovative ideology will drive the coming success of the platform.
Ye has the perfect vision to implement this plan. Ye has been an innovator in music, fashion and self-aggrandizement. A wager against him spits in the face of history.
Parler isn't a publicly traded company, unlike most other social media outlets. The smart money is shorting all other social media stocks right now and finding other ways to profit off of the inevitable arrival of what some are calling the “Parlerverse."
Competitors know that their days are numbered; they’ve seen the writing on the wall. The date of Ye’s Parler announcement, Oct. 17, 2022, will go down as one of the most important dates in American history: the day that Twitter died.
Frank Kidd is a 21-year-old mass communication junior from Springfield, Virginia.