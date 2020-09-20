If you ask anyone about Kanye West in 2020, it’s more likely they're going to bring up his outrageous tweets or his short-lived bid for office than his award-winning discography or streetwear label.
Kanye’s been exhibiting some odd behavior lately. But it isn't for your entertainment — it's a grim reminder that mental illness can affect anyone, regardless of celebrity status.
Last Wednesday, in his most recent string of tweets, Kanye released private information on a Forbes editor as well as a video of himself urinating on his own Grammy award. While these events earned him a temporary lock on his Twitter account, Kanye has yet to stop his public rants about notable brands like Adidas and Puma and artists such as Drake and Taylor Swift.
This episodic behavior isn’t unfamiliar to Kanye, his family or his fans. The 43-year-old has long been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a condition the National Institute of Mental Health describes as causing "unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, concentration, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks.”
This is far from the first time Kanye has trended on Twitter for similar reasons. His last manic posting spree included accusations that his wife was cheating.
Those now-famous tweets resulted in Kim Kardashian West finally speaking up about his mental health on July 22, saying: “I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this.”
As observers, it’s important we keep this statement in mind during Kanye's public outbursts. These tweets shouldn’t be used as joke material or proof to call him “crazy” or “insane.” Instead, they should bring awareness to the unhealthy stigmas around mental illness in our society, as well as to the fact that anyone can be suffering at any time.
Celebrities aren’t the only people who face challenges like these. According to the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, roughly 5.7 million Americans above the age of 18 suffer from bipolar disorder.
While most people don’t have millions of spectators watching their public breakdowns, mental illness can still have dangerous effects on their relationships with friends, family and coworkers. As an outsider, it’s hard to navigate disengaging these behaviors while simultaneously trying to be supportive.
One of the only things you can really do is encourage that individual to seek help, but it’s important to make sure they're surrounded by people who only want to see them get better instead of continuing to act on their impulsive and radical behaviors.
While Kanye’s rants are unfortunate and sad, they have rightfully brought mental health discussions back to the forefront of our pop culture to remind us that empathy at this time is more important than ever.
Gabrielle Martinez is a 19-year-old mass communication sophomore from Gonzales.