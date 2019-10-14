I’m sure you all know by now that the popular couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have called it quits.
Like most celebrity couples, Jenner and Scott can not just have a normal break up. The public always wants more information and will go to great lengths to get it. The fans, and even critics, wanted to know the “real” reason why the couple split up. Everyone took to social media in order to find out for themselves.
People linked Jenner with her previous boyfriend, Tyga, just days after the end of her relationship with Scott. She was spotted going to Tyga’s recording studio at a suspicious time of the night. Jenner was getting bombarded with comments and questions about the hangout.
In order to defend herself, Jenner had to make a statement about the situation. She should not have to explain any of her actions, because frankly her actions do not involve anyone but herself.
Jenner wrote that she was dropping off a friend at Tyga’s studio and had no desire to see him. After making the statement, it still lead people to believe the intention was false even though it came from Jenner herself.
People also critiqued her recent Instagram photo because it showed her small ankle tattoo. The tattoo used to be an ode to Tyga but was covered after their split in 2017. They suspected the picture was a hint that the rumors about Tyga being the cause of the breakup were true.
I find this ridiculous because it is such a reach. Just because she posted a picture showing her tattoo doesn’t automatically mean she’s hinting anything. She just posted that photo because she wanted to. It doesn’t make sense to be so obsessed with finding out “the deeper truth” when it’s all surface level.
My question is, why are we so obsessed with the drama and scandals involving celebrities? I don’t understand why my generation needs to know, or be involved with, situations that don’t affect us.
Jenner, Scott and Tyga are just people, there is no need to give them so much credit. Going through a breakup is such a difficult and personal thing, and having to do it in the public eye makes it even harder.
People of their status can not keep things private because their dedicated fans will find out somehow. They even search for things when there is nothing to find. Jenner having to deny outrageous rumors was a waste of her time, but because of the constant accusations it had to be done.
The fact is, we wouldn’t care if a couple around us broke up. Don’t get me wrong, I like finding out the drama just as much as the next person, but I wouldn’t pry into their personal lives to create a scandal just because I can. What makes Jenner and Scott different?
Just because they are in the public eye doesn’t mean they are different. They go through relationship problems like everyone else. They have the right to break up or make up without critiques from the public.
People like Jenner and Scott like to be connected to their fans, which is why they share their personal lives with the public. People take advantage of that relationship, and want personal information from celebrities.
I think people are wasting their time. There are more important issues people should be worrying about then who or what broke Jenner and Scott up.
Shelby Bordes is a 20-year-old mass communication junior from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.