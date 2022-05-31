Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 90F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.