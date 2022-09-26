In high school, everyone makes you feel like you have to spend every second of the day with your friends and can never be found by yourself.
Nevertheless, in college, being alone is a common occurrence. Whether you are in the library, the dining hall or the gym, you can almost always find people by themselves.
Being alone is not something to fear, especially for freshmen such as myself. Many of us have been thrown into a different environment and are adjusting to rigorous college classes, so being alone shouldn’t be unusual. We hardly know anyone, and we’re still getting used to a new environment with thousands of other people around us.
Being alone can often be wrongfully interpreted as loneliness or anti-socialness. But this is wrong. Being by yourself doesn’t mean that you have zero friends or that you’re standoff-ish. College is hectic, and it’s not feasible to plan to have a friend at every meal, workout or activity. But even if you sit by yourself by choice, that doesn’t make you a loner.
"What Time Alone Offers," a study by researchers in the United Kingdom, highlights how solitude can nurture positivity, motivation and self-connection. By giving yourself the time to be alone, you can get to know yourself better. Whether you find a new hobby or discover your own positive and negative behaviors, being by yourself can help you find out who you truly are and your aspirations. Through those experiences, you can understand how you may react to certain scenarios and interact with others.
Solitude can also be extremely relaxing. Watching Netflix, listening to soothing music or reading a book allows you to have a moment to truly be yourself. Being alone can let you be your true self rather than fabricating who you are for someone else just to be liked.
College is a time to meet many new people. Anyone can make fleeting, superficial relationships that will be unfulfilling. But good quality friends take time.
At my former K-12 school, it took me until middle school to create a solid friend group because I was surrounded by fake people. Being with someone who makes you miserable is much worse than being alone and enjoying your life, whether while eating, studying or watching a football game.
Knowing who you are and loving yourself are essential factors in claiming your own power. Remember that being alone shows your inner confidence, because not everyone has the guts to be alone.
Confidently walking into the 459 Dining Hall, getting food and sitting down by yourself can change your outlook on eating solo. If you act like no one is watching you, then you can truly begin to enjoy yourself.
Although putting yourself out there and meeting new people is always an excellent idea, sometimes playing music in your earbuds and walking through the day by yourself can be extremely rewarding.
Taylor Hamilton is an 18-year-old mass communication freshman from Tallahassee, Florida.