Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Donaldsonville affecting Ascension Parish. Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * Until Monday evening. * At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 38.2 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will fall below moderate stage today and fall below flood stage in late April. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, River traffic and industrial activity on the river side of the levees will be greatly affected. Navigational safety regulations will be strictly enforced. &&