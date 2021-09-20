How important are good grades in college?
That’s an easy question if you think that good grades are the key to a promising future. After all, both employers and graduate admissions officers use grades to make their selection decisions.
However, that perfect report card may be useless as research suggests that rising grade inflation in recent years has diminished the value of top grades.
A recent study found that GPAs have been increasing at a rate of 0.1 point per decade for the last 30 years. Since unweighted GPAs are capped at 4.0 in the American grading system, grade inflation has pushed up grades so that more people than ever before are scoring in the highest percentiles.
In fact, A is by far the most common grade at both four-year and two-year universities, representing more than 42% of all grades. The total share of A’s has increased 6% every decade, making A’s three times more common than they were in 1960.
If this rise in grades were due to a smarter, more diligent generation of students, then grade inflation wouldn't be worrying. Just because other students are getting better grades doesn’t mean your achievements are worth any less. However, it seems unlikely that our education system is improving given that America has placed lower every year in rankings of test scores and other measurements.
The increase in grades is instead a testament to lower standards, increased cheating and generous test curves.
Think of this relationship as a mathematical function. The right side of the function—the output—represents your grades, and the left side of the function—the input—represents factors like hours spent studying, class attendance and homework completion, to name a few. Holding all else constant, any increase in these factors should result in an increase in the output, your grades.
Grade inflation occurs when grades increase while inputs remain the same. Over the past decades, this is exactly what has been going on. Students are putting in the same amount of effort in getting their grades, but yielding a superficially higher return than their parents did in college.
I'm not suggesting that your academic counselor is illegally going into the university’s gradebook and changing every minus to a plus. Rather, grade inflation is a systematic phenomenon spurred by lowered standards.
This has been especially true during COVID. When the university transitioned online in Spring 2020, grades jumped at astronomically high rates. While the GPA for all undergraduates during the Fall 2019 semester was 2.992, it was 3.446 during the Spring 2020 semester.
On paper, your grades are better. In reality, they’re worse.
Whether grades still matter is a question for future employers and admission officers. What's evident, however, is that post-COVID grades will mean much less than they did before.
If you take anything away from reading this, it's that good grades are not a sure path to your dream job or graduate school. Find more meaningful ways to build your resume and set you apart from other candidates because ultimately, your report card is meaningless.
Samuel Camacho is a 21-year-old economics junior from Maracaibo, Venezuela.