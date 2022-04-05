We all social media stalk—I know it cannot just be me. Every time I meet someone new, whether it is a classmate or someone at a bar, I type their name into Instagram and see what I can uncover.
Facebook is popular with millennials, while Gen Z takes more interest in Instagram. It is common for older apps to be phased out as newer apps gain popularity, and the next generation will likely advance a newer app to the forefront like TikTok.
One app that is not utilized to its full potential is LinkedIn. Not only is the app great for networking and presenting a professional profile, but it is even better for social media lurking. It is time to push it to the forefront.
Instagram can tell you a lot about a person. First and foremost, you can see what a person looks like now and in the past. You can see who they hang out with and the places they frequent. From their bio and captions, you can get a glimpse into their personality and maybe their sense of humor.
If you are an experienced social media stalker like I am, there are other aspects of an Instagram you can look into as well. You can look at the type of accounts the person follows. If the guy you met at the bar is only following Instagram models and Joe Rogan, maybe it is best to steer clear.
I also look out for how active the person is on social media. Too many posts, potential red flag. Too few posts, potential red flag.
Is there anything wrong with this? Some might consider it creepy, but I consider it smart. Before you invest time in a friendship or relationship, it is best to know the type of person you are dealing with.
There are walls you can hit while Instagram stalking. Although it is an amateur move, there is always the risk of liking the person’s photo. Worst of all, the person could have a private profile, stopping your nosiness in its tracts. So, I suggest we start to stalk LinkedIns and truly utilize the app to its full potential.
LinkedIn shows the information about someone that you actually need to know. Sure, it is nice to know what a person looks like and who they follow, but more importantly, you need to know if the person has a job. No one wants to date an unemployed person with no aspirations.
You can see a person's most professional picture, their current and former employment and any special skills. You can see what they are really passionate about doing. Pretty much everyone has a LinkedIn, and there is usually no issue with a privacy wall.
And if they do not have a LinkedIn profile, it is a red flag, to say the least.
Lura Stabiler is a 22-year-old journalism senior from Baton Rouge.