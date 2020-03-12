I think everyone should live alone at some point in their lives. It's really nice to have your own space, a place to decompress and get work done. My experience with living alone has been amazing.
After spending my freshman year sharing a small room with another person in Miller Hall, I was looking for a place with more space and less people.
As luck would have it, I found a one bedroom apartment. Though I was excited, I was apprehensive about living alone. I was especially nervous because I am an extrovert and I enjoy being around people; I thought living alone would make me feel lonely. Instead, I was surprised at how relaxed I felt coming home after a long day of classes or events.
I like not having to worry about sharing anything with a roommate, or needing to think about boundaries. At the beginning of the year, some people thought it was strange to live alone as a sophomore in college. However, after a while, those same people told me they were jealous of not having their own apartment.
Having someone around can be a big distraction when you're trying to do something. At home, I am able to sit at my desk and get work done without interruptions. When I want a break or need to talk to someone, I invite my friends over, or we go out and do something.
No one else is around to peer pressure you into not doing homework. It is normal to get a sense of FOMO when your roommates are out doing something fun while you are at home doing work, but when you live alone, nothing takes your focus away from work.
Additionally, it can be beneficial to live alone because it is a large responsibility. You have to be able to take care of yourself and the place you live, routinely doing chores like keeping the kitchen stocked, the laundry done and the bathroom cleaned.
Living alone can also help you develop a sleep schedule and daily routine, which is important because every college student needs structure.
According to Amy Johnson, a lifestyle and relationship blogger, more than 50% of American adults are single, and 28% of those people live alone. Johnson said in a post, “Although it can be lonely sometimes, it teaches you a lot of things about yourself."
I agree with Johnson. Living alone makes us stronger and gives us a better understanding of ourselves. It allows us to focus on ourselves and realize the way we like to live, as well as how we like to do things.
Although living alone is not always cost effective, I think it’s worth it in the long run if you have the opportunity.
It might be more fun to live with your friends, but at the end of the day it is much more beneficial to live on your own and get to know yourself. It brings about structure and responsibility, things you may not get if you're surrounded by roommates.
Shelby Bordes is a 21-year-old mass communication junior from Rayne, Louisiana.