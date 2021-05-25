Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds light and variable.